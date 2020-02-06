Another rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi

Residents of At-Bashi district of Naryn region hold another rally today. The Internal Affairs Department of the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The protest takes place in Kalinin village.

«About 200 people participate in the rally. Protesters oppose lease of land to Chinese investors for construction of a logistics center. Police officers ensure public order,» the police department said.

The villagers have already held a rally in late January. They insist that the Government should involve local businessmen, not foreign ones, in construction of the industrial trade and logistics center.

Recall, Naryn Free Economic Zone leased 200 hectares of land in At-Bashi district to the Kyrgyz-Chinese enterprise At-Bashi SEZ for 49 years, which is headed by a Chinese investor Liu Ying and a local businessman Emilbek Abdykadyrov. The company received land for a project on construction of the logistics center. The construction began in December last year.