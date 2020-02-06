U.S. dollar exchange rate falls by 0.3% in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

As a result of 2019, exchange rate of U.S. dollar decreased by 0.3 percent and reached 69,6439 soms. Such data are provided by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

Situation on the currency market of Kyrgyzstan remained stable during 2019. The highest was an average exchange rate of U.S. dollar to Kyrgyz som in May 2019. It amounted to 69,8495 soms.

To avoid sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate, the bank periodically entered the foreign exchange market with interventions. In total, six interventions have been conducted. At least $ 143,450 million have been sold during them.