Two Kyrgyzstanis injured in passenger plane crash in Istanbul

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were injured in a plane crash in Istanbul. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The citizens of Kyrgyzstan are provided with the necessary medical care, they are hospitalized.

Employees of the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul visited the Kyrgyzstanis, got acquainted with their health condition. According to information of the physicians, it is stable.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic will be under medical supervision for 24 hours. Further, they will be possibly discharged.

Boeing 737-800 of the Turkish Pegasus Airlines, which operated a flight from Izmir to Istanbul on February 5, crash-landed at Istanbul Airport and skidded off the runway. As a result, it caught fire and broke into three parts. According to preliminary data, weather conditions became the cause of the accident. A total of 183 people were on board, including 6 crew members.