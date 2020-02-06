16:00
Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region

Two men, who arrived from China, were hospitalized with fever in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

On February 5, two Kyrgyzstanis reportedly crossed the border through Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint. They had a temperature of 37.3 °C.

«Both men were placed in isolated ward. It turned out that they arrived from Uluuchat village in China. They planned to go to Tajikistan. However, the thermal imager registered high temperature,» the sources said.

Uluuchat village is located in Kyzyl-Suu Kyrgyz Autonomous Region of China.
