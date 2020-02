Seven people were injured as a result of collision of Daewoo Nexia and VAZ 2107 in Kochkor district, Zhany-Zhol village of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

After the collision, the VAZ car crashed into a truck standing on the side of the road.

«No deaths were reported. Four rescuers and an ambulance team worked at the scene,» the Ministry of Emergencies said.