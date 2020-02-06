Death toll from novel coronavirus in China reaches 565

Over the past day, the death toll from a new coronavirus in China has risen to 565 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At the same time, the number of people who have recovered is also growing — 1,163 people. The number of confirmed cases of the disease is increasing — 28,224 cases have been registered.

Most of the infected are in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 19,665 cases of the virus, 549 dead and 633 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were registered is also increasing. As of today, 227 cases in 26 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Japan (45), Thailand (25), Singapore (28), Hong Kong (21), South Korea (23), Australia (14), Germany (12), USA (12) and Malaysia (12).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.