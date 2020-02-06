12:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, February 6:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 64, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 21 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link: https://24.kg/english/142786/
views: 65
Print
Related
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
U.S. intends to help Kyrgyzstan improve air quality
Road map to improve air quality in capital presented in Bishkek
Nationwide environmental monitoring network to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 12 times in Ak-Orgo area
Ecological problems in Bishkek: Cabinet to form emergency response center
Permissible air pollution level exceeded eight times in Ak-Orgo area
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus
Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms
Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Lukas Chenaf surprised by endurance of the Kyrgyz and polluted air in Bishkek Lukas Chenaf surprised by endurance of the Kyrgyz and polluted air in Bishkek
6 February, Thursday
12:44
Erkin Asrandiev appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kyr...
12:05
Askar Akayev’s son suddenly passes away in Moscow
11:31
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
11:18
Zamirbek Askarov appointed Minister of Emergency Situations
11:10
Leaders of scandalous Kyrk Choro movement replaced