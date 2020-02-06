Kyrgyzstan-Saudi Arabia futsal match ends in a draw

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played to a draw with the team of Saudi Arabia (4: 4) yesterday. The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The friendly match was held in Dammam (Saudi Arabia). Members of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov (11th minute), Nursultan Abdyldaev (17th and 23rd minutes) and Abdrasul uulu Manas (27th minute) scored goals during the match.

This was the second match between these teams in three days. The team of Kyrgyzstan won the previous one (5: 3). Both matches were part of preparations for the Asian Championship for the team. It was supposed to start in late February in Turkmenistan, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of virus in China.

«The team is returning to Bishkek and, despite the postponement of the Asian Championship, will continue training process,» the Football Federation noted.