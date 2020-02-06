11:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan-Saudi Arabia futsal match ends in a draw

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played to a draw with the team of Saudi Arabia (4: 4) yesterday. The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The friendly match was held in Dammam (Saudi Arabia). Members of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov (11th minute), Nursultan Abdyldaev (17th and 23rd minutes) and Abdrasul uulu Manas (27th minute) scored goals during the match.

This was the second match between these teams in three days. The team of Kyrgyzstan won the previous one (5: 3). Both matches were part of preparations for the Asian Championship for the team. It was supposed to start in late February in Turkmenistan, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of virus in China.

«The team is returning to Bishkek and, despite the postponement of the Asian Championship, will continue training process,» the Football Federation noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/142766/
views: 85
Print
Related
Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Saudi Arabia
Kyrgyzstanis lose to Iran at Futsal Tournament in Dushanbe
Kyrgyzstan loses to Turkmenistan at Futsal Tournament in Dushanbe
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan at tournament in Dushanbe
Kyrgyzstanis lose to Uzbekistan at Futsal Tournament in Dushanbe
Kyrgyzstan defeats Afghanistan at International Futsal Tournament
Kyrgyzstan takes 44th place in Futsal World Ranking
Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkey during futsal friendly match
Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Turkey
Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at qualification for Asian Championship
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus
Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms
Lukas Chenaf surprised by endurance of the Kyrgyz and polluted air in Bishkek Lukas Chenaf surprised by endurance of the Kyrgyz and polluted air in Bishkek
Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan
6 February, Thursday
11:18
Zamirbek Askarov appointed Minister of Emergency Situations Zamirbek Askarov appointed Minister of Emergency Situat...
11:10
Leaders of scandalous Kyrk Choro movement replaced
10:57
Work visa to Turkey costs Kyrgyzstanis $ 80 instead of $ 30
09:49
Kyrgyzstan-Saudi Arabia futsal match ends in a draw
09:39
Some districts of Osh city to have no gas today
5 February, Wednesday
18:28
Kyrgyzstan proposes to hold Kyrgyz-Tajik business forum
18:11
Exchange of land plots with Tajikistan starts in Batken
17:58
Over $ 400,000 seized from smugglers on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border