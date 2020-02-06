09:50
Kyrgyzstanis detained on suspicion of armed attack on woman in St. Petersburg

Kyrgyzstanis were detained on suspicion of armed attack on a woman in St. Petersburg (Russia). The Central Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast reported.

According to it, on December 27, 2019 the police received a message about an attack on a woman at about 21.00, shots were heard. A bag was taken away from her. Later, the police received a statement from the 29-year-old victim. Unknown persons attacked her at the entrance hall, firing from presumably traumatic weapons into the air.

Having taken away the bag from the woman, the attackers drove away, the victim managed to remember licence plate number of the car.

More than 230,000 rubles, a mobile phone and documents were in her bag.

An investigator of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Frunzensky district opened a criminal case under part 3 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (robbery).

Four men at the age 24-34 were detained on suspicion of committing the crime on January 31. All of them do not work anywhere. Two suspects are not registered in Russia.

Preventive measure in form of detention was chosen for the suspects. Other members of the group are being identified.
