Kyrgyzstan proposes to hold Kyrgyz-Tajik business forum

The Tajik side was invited to hold a Kyrgyz-Tajik business forum. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Negotiations were reportedly held at the initiative of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Tajikistan yesterday. The parties discussed issues of interregional cooperation. Ambassador Dzhanysh Rustenbekov noted the need to build confidence between the peoples, especially in the border area.

«The issue of creation of joint ventures in the border areas of Batken and Sughd regions for processing of agricultural products and other areas was discussed. In addition, the parties discussed joint holding of a number of cultural and sports events in the border regions in 2020,» the statement says.