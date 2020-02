The State Security Service of Uzbekistan detained several carriers of money at the border intended to pay for smuggled goods from Kyrgyzstan. Ozbekiston TV channel reported.

Smuggling of $ 200,000 and 4.1 million Russian rubles into Kyrgyzstan was prevented in Andijan region.

In the second case, a local resident was detained in Namangan region, from whom $ 119,960 were seized.