52 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 52 people are under the supervision of doctors in hospitals. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Other 295 people are under medical supervision at the place of their residence.

The ministry added that the National Virology Laboratory was ready for research. It meets all international standards, has WHO accreditation and test systems for determining the presence of coronavirus’ RNA.

«All individuals under supervision underwent additional diagnostics using this test system. Everyone has negative results,» the Ministry of Health added.

The ministry added that all people arriving in Kyrgyzstan, even through third countries, undergo thermometry and laboratory testing of samples from the upper respiratory tract. For the period of the examination, citizens are temporarily placed in a quarantine zone until test results are obtained.

«Citizens arriving from China, in case of presence of symptoms of influenza and ARVI, are examined and hospitalized in isolated wards. Persons arrived from Wuhan, even in absence of clinical manifestations, will be under medical supervision for up to 14 days,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations prepared 280 beds: 100 — at Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints each, 50 — at Manas airport, 30 — at Osh airport.

The death toll from the new coronavirus in China has reached 492 people. The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.