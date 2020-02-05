Kyrgyz film Selkinchek to be screened at film festivals in Hong Kong and Munich

Short film Selkinchek (Swing) by Samara Sagynbaeva will be screened at the International Film Festivals in Hong Kong and Munich. The Department of Cinematography of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The film was selected for Asian New Force program of the 25th Hong Kong International Film Festival, which will be held from February 26 to March 6.

The film is also included in the program of the 21st Short Film Festival Bunter Hund in Munich, which will be held on March 5-8.

The short film is about an elderly and honest hard worker Bolot, who works as a coal heaver at a rural school. One day, coal runs out in his house and his wife persuades him to steal school coal.