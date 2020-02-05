Igor Khalansky: Government works stably, but without breakthroughs

The Government of Kyrgyzstan works stably. Political expert Igor Khalansky said, commenting on a statement of the deputy of the Parliament Natalya Nikitenko.

The parliament member is sure that the society is absolutely tired of the Cabinet of Ministers of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The prime minister himself did not agree with this.

According to Igor Khalansky, there are really no breakthroughs, no fundamental reforms, but in general, the work of the Cabinet can be assessed as smooth and stable.

«Anyone can be criticized. I do not think that if this Cabinet is dismissed now, something will change tangibly. We can consider work of some ministers, but those who can not cope, they leave. Therefore, I can’t say that the society is tired. The composition has already been renewed by almost 90 percent,» the expert noted and added that there was no need to muddy the water and deprive officials and the prime minister of their seats before the parliamentary elections.

Today deputies criticized Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the ministers. And the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov was called the weakest link.