23:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Igor Khalansky: Government works stably, but without breakthroughs

The Government of Kyrgyzstan works stably. Political expert Igor Khalansky said, commenting on a statement of the deputy of the Parliament Natalya Nikitenko.

The parliament member is sure that the society is absolutely tired of the Cabinet of Ministers of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The prime minister himself did not agree with this.

According to Igor Khalansky, there are really no breakthroughs, no fundamental reforms, but in general, the work of the Cabinet can be assessed as smooth and stable.

«Anyone can be criticized. I do not think that if this Cabinet is dismissed now, something will change tangibly. We can consider work of some ministers, but those who can not cope, they leave. Therefore, I can’t say that the society is tired. The composition has already been renewed by almost 90 percent,» the expert noted and added that there was no need to muddy the water and deprive officials and the prime minister of their seats before the parliamentary elections.

Today deputies criticized Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the ministers. And the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov was called the weakest link.
link: https://24.kg/english/142736/
views: 12
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan launches new official website
Members of Government of Kyrgyzstan take the oath
Head of Government Office of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Parliament approves new members of Government
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves report of Government
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev considers his government as efficient
Government of Kyrgyzstan discusses state of affairs at Kumtor mine
Parliament deputies approve 3 candidates for posts in government
Parliamentary committee approves 3 candidates for government
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan adequately assesses shortcomings of government
Popular
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis
5 February, Wednesday
15:16
Igor Khalansky: Government works stably, but without breakthroughs Igor Khalansky: Government works stably, but without br...
15:01
Propagandist of terrorism detained in Kyrgyzstan
14:37
Prime Minister denies transfer of Manas airport into private hands
13:44
Parliament approves appointment of Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Emergencies
13:20
Scandal in Trade Unions Federation continues. Chairman removed