Parliament approves appointment of Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Emergencies

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved appointment of the Vice Prime Minister and the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Erkin Asrandiev and Zamirbek Askarov.

Erkin Asrandiev will oversee financial and economic issues, including within the framework of the EAEU.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev explained that part of the authority will be removed from the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, who will be instructed to more carefully study border issues. But parliament members cast doubt on Razakov’s competence.