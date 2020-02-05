13:57
SCNS refutes information about wiretapping and social media monitoring

Information distributed on social networks on behalf of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan about alleged recording of all telephone conversations and messages on social media does not correspond to reality. Press center of the SCNS reports.

According to it, the State Committee for National Security is conducting a check to identify the persons involved in sending out this information.

Information is spread via messengers that new communication rules come in force on February 3, 2020: all phone calls, messages on social media and WhatsApp will be recorded.

The state committee warns that criminal liability is provided for dissemination of knowingly false information under the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic.
