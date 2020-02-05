12:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Businessman Askar Salymbekov sends 50,000 masks to China

A well-known in Kyrgyzstan businessman Askar Salymbekov decided to help China in the fight against the new coronavirus.

He told that he would send 50,000 medical masks to the friendly people.

According to the founder of Dordoi Association, he has already applied to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan for officials to assist him in sending the aid.

«Do not give way to various gossips when the Chinese people are going through such a difficult time. I call for patience through demonstration of friendliness,» Askar Salymbekov explained his campaign.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammadkaly Abylgaziev instructed the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Emergency Situations to work out the issue of providing humanitarian assistance to Chinese partners.

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic called on pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and drugstores to limit sale of medical masks in large quantities. It is recommended to sell not more than 20 medical masks to a person.

The ministry reminded that the supply of medical masks from Russia, Kazakhstan and China was temporarily stopped, so the Ministry of Health was considering possible deliveries from other countries (Turkey, Korea, India).

At least 500,000 medical masks have been delivered to the republic on February 3.
link: https://24.kg/english/142661/
views: 74
Print
Related
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China rises to 492
Coronavirus diagnostic test systems delivered to Kyrgyzstan
26 people arrived from China placed in Military Hospital
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 426 people
Major championships canceled in Asia due to coronavirus
President thanks Kazakh authorities for return of Kyrgyzstanis from Wuhan
Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to get additional 30 mln soms due to coronavirus
Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms
New virus in China: Temporary hospital built in Wuhan for 10 days
Popular
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis
5 February, Wednesday
11:31
Businessman Askar Salymbekov sends 50,000 masks to China Businessman Askar Salymbekov sends 50,000 masks to Chi...
11:20
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China rises to 492
11:13
Justice Ministry supports live broadcasts from court hearings via the Internet
10:36
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
10:31
Repair of Balykchi – Korumdu road: Workers not paid for 8 months