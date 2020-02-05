Businessman Askar Salymbekov sends 50,000 masks to China

A well-known in Kyrgyzstan businessman Askar Salymbekov decided to help China in the fight against the new coronavirus.

He told that he would send 50,000 medical masks to the friendly people.

According to the founder of Dordoi Association, he has already applied to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan for officials to assist him in sending the aid.

«Do not give way to various gossips when the Chinese people are going through such a difficult time. I call for patience through demonstration of friendliness,» Askar Salymbekov explained his campaign.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammadkaly Abylgaziev instructed the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Emergency Situations to work out the issue of providing humanitarian assistance to Chinese partners.

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic called on pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and drugstores to limit sale of medical masks in large quantities. It is recommended to sell not more than 20 medical masks to a person.

The ministry reminded that the supply of medical masks from Russia, Kazakhstan and China was temporarily stopped, so the Ministry of Health was considering possible deliveries from other countries (Turkey, Korea, India).

At least 500,000 medical masks have been delivered to the republic on February 3.