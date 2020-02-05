Death toll from novel coronavirus in China rises to 492

Over the past day, the death toll from a novel coronavirus in China has risen to 492 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At the same time, the number of recovered people is increasing. There are already 899 people. The number of confirmed cases of the virus is growing — 24,503 cases have been registered.

Most of the infected are in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 16,678 cases of the virus, 479 dead and 522 recovered.

The number of countries with registered coronavirus cases is also increasing. Up to date, 213 cases in 26 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Highest number of patients is in Japan (22), Thailand (25), Singapore (24), Hong Kong (18), South Korea (16), Australia (13), Germany (12), USA (11) and Taiwan (10).

The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.