12:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Death toll from novel coronavirus in China rises to 492

Over the past day, the death toll from a novel coronavirus in China has risen to 492 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At the same time, the number of recovered people is increasing. There are already 899 people. The number of confirmed cases of the virus is growing — 24,503 cases have been registered.

Most of the infected are in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 16,678 cases of the virus, 479 dead and 522 recovered.

The number of countries with registered coronavirus cases is also increasing. Up to date, 213 cases in 26 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Highest number of patients is in Japan (22), Thailand (25), Singapore (24), Hong Kong (18), South Korea (16), Australia (13), Germany (12), USA (11) and Taiwan (10).

The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in Chinese Wuhan city. The source of the virus were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/142658/
views: 95
Print
Related
Businessman Askar Salymbekov sends 50,000 masks to China
Coronavirus diagnostic test systems delivered to Kyrgyzstan
26 people arrived from China placed in Military Hospital
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 426 people
Major championships canceled in Asia due to coronavirus
President thanks Kazakh authorities for return of Kyrgyzstanis from Wuhan
Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to get additional 30 mln soms due to coronavirus
Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms
New virus in China: Temporary hospital built in Wuhan for 10 days
Popular
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis
5 February, Wednesday
11:31
Businessman Askar Salymbekov sends 50,000 masks to China Businessman Askar Salymbekov sends 50,000 masks to Chi...
11:20
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China rises to 492
11:13
Justice Ministry supports live broadcasts from court hearings via the Internet
10:36
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
10:31
Repair of Balykchi – Korumdu road: Workers not paid for 8 months