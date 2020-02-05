Court of Russia previously blocked website selling Kyrgyz passports

Court previously restricted access to an Internet resource offering sale of documents on the territory of the Russian Federation. Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation reported.

Related news Kyrgyz passports sold on Russian website

The website’s URL is included in the Unified Register of Domain Names, URLs of websites containing information, distribution of which is prohibited in Russia. But its founders changed domain addresses and found ways to bypass the blocking.

«After Kyrgyzstan joined the EAEU, cases of using obviously fake documents became more frequent. In 2019, a number of facts of use of fake documents of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan — driver’s licenses and ID cards by both the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and the countries of Central Asia have been revealed. All the seized documents do not comply with state standards and are made by the color inkjet printing,» the message says.

An analysis showed that Kyrgyzstanis most often use fake driver’s licenses, and Central Asian citizens use ID cards to legally work in Russia.

When checking such documents, it turns out that these IDs of citizens of Kyrgyzstan or series of passports belong to another person. In many cases, it is possible to detect fake passports without help of special devices.

«By resorting to services such as the use of fake documents, citizens themselves commit a crime. Since July 2019, criminal liability has been tightened for production and use of forged documents in Russia,» the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed.

The office noted that they were taking measures to suppress the facts of manufacture and use of fake passports in Russia. Work is ongoing in conjunction with law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.