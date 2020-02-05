Coronavirus diagnostic test systems delivered to Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus diagnostic test systems have been delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Russia. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov told.

According to him, they are in the National Virology Laboratory of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Ministry of Health.

«A swab is taken from arrivals from China and other countries and sent for laboratory analysis,» he said.

Tolo Isakov noted that the received systems would be enough for 500 laboratory tests.

The number of victims of the new coronavirus in China has reached 426 people. The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market.