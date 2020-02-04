Head of EEC meets with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

Mikhail Myasnikovich pays his first official visit to Bishkek as a Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

«During the meeting the parties discussed key areas of current activities of the Eurasian Economic Union and the main priorities for further development of the integration association. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev paid special attention to the issues of qualitative implementation of approaches to removal of barriers in the EAEU market. They discussed issues of strengthening supranational competence of the Eurasian Economic Commission and a draft document that determines strategic directions of development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025,» the statement says.

The candidacy of Mikhail Myasnikovich was approved by the Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union on December 20, 2019. In previous years, he held various government posts, including the post of the Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, the Prime Minister, the Head of the Presidential Administration, and the Head of the National Academy of Sciences. Mikhail Myasnikovich took up the duties of the head of the EEC on February 1, 2020.