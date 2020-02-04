One person killed, three in hospital after traffic accident involving 4 cars

One person died, three injured were taken to a hospital as a result of a traffic accident on the Southern highway in Bishkek today. The Central Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the traffic police, the traffic accident occurred at about 15.00 at the intersection of Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street and the Southern highway. Four cars — two Mercedes cars (one of which is a minibus No.110), Toyota Ist and Honda Fit — collided.

«Four injured were previously reported. One of them died on the way to the hospital,» the traffic police said.

The circumstances of the traffic accident are being found out.