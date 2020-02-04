21:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kursan Asanov’s case: What ex-Deputy Interior Minister is suspected of

Pre-trial proceedings against the former deputy minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov have been completed. The Information and Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He is suspected of illegal temporary assignment of employees — criminal investigators of the special operations regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Damirbek Paizylda uulu and Mukhammed-Ali Asanov to carry out his purely personal, family-related orders, using them as his assistant and bodyguard.

As a result of his actions, the interests of the state were damaged in the amount of 793,197 soms.

Kursan Asanov and his okul bala (named son) Tursunbek Beishenbekov are also suspected of disseminating knowingly false information associated with the charge of committing grave and especially grave crimes against the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov.

During the events on August 7-8, 2019, the former deputy minister deliberately destroyed evidence, traces of crime and conspired with his son Mukhammed-Ali Asanov and the criminal investigator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Damirbek Paizylda uulu, who hid material evidence and other items that had value and importance for the investigating authorities, which were subsequently handed over by them to the supporters of Almazbek Atambayev.

In the near future, the criminal case will be sent to court for consideration on the merits.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. On August 27, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was arrested. The court chose for him a preventive measure in form of house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/142616/
views: 71
Print
Related
Editor of Chyndyk newspaper leaves Military Prosecutor’s Office
Kursan Asanov’s case: Editor of Chyndyk newspaper placed under house arrest
One more charge brought against ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov
Kursan Asanov’s case. Editor of Chyndyk newspaper arrested
Editor of Chyndyk newspaper repeatedly summoned for questioning
Kursan Asanov’s case: Journalist summoned for questioning
Investigation of criminal case against Kursan Asanov nearing completion
Atambayev’s case: House arrest of Kursan Asanov extended
Driver of Kursan Asanov remanded in custody until February 22
Wife of Kursan Asanov questioned at prosecutor's office as witness
Popular
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
4 February, Tuesday
20:54
Head of EEC meets with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek Head of EEC meets with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan in...
20:45
U.S. intends to help Kyrgyzstan improve air quality
20:26
Assets of energy companies of Kyrgyzstan estimated at 200,379 billion soms
20:13
One person killed, three in hospital after traffic accident involving 4 cars
19:58
Kursan Asanov’s case: What ex-Deputy Interior Minister is suspected of