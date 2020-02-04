Kursan Asanov’s case: What ex-Deputy Interior Minister is suspected of

Pre-trial proceedings against the former deputy minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov have been completed. The Information and Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He is suspected of illegal temporary assignment of employees — criminal investigators of the special operations regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Damirbek Paizylda uulu and Mukhammed-Ali Asanov to carry out his purely personal, family-related orders, using them as his assistant and bodyguard.

As a result of his actions, the interests of the state were damaged in the amount of 793,197 soms.

Kursan Asanov and his okul bala (named son) Tursunbek Beishenbekov are also suspected of disseminating knowingly false information associated with the charge of committing grave and especially grave crimes against the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov.

During the events on August 7-8, 2019, the former deputy minister deliberately destroyed evidence, traces of crime and conspired with his son Mukhammed-Ali Asanov and the criminal investigator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Damirbek Paizylda uulu, who hid material evidence and other items that had value and importance for the investigating authorities, which were subsequently handed over by them to the supporters of Almazbek Atambayev.

In the near future, the criminal case will be sent to court for consideration on the merits.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. On August 27, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was arrested. The court chose for him a preventive measure in form of house arrest.