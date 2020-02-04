18:10
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: EAEU - priority of Kyrgyzstan’s policy

The Eurasian Economic Union has always been a priority in the foreign economic policy of Kyrgyzstan. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with the new Head of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

The new head of the EEC pays the first official visit at this post to the Kyrgyz Republic. Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed hope that the Commission, headed by Mikhail Myasnikovich, would continue to develop the chosen economic vector of the EAEU and make a significant contribution to further deepening of the Eurasian integration.

The head of state expressed readiness for further development of productive and fruitful cooperation with the countries of the union, expansion and deepening of integration processes in the Eurasian space.

Mikhail Myasnikovich spoke about priorities of EEC for consistent removal of barriers, exemptions and restrictions, expansion of trade and economic partnership within the EAEU. He noted growing interest in unification from third countries. Mikhail Myasnikovich assured that he would be guided by the interests of all states of the union in his activities.
