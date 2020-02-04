26 people arrived from China placed in Military Hospital

At least 26 people who arrived from China were placed in the Military Hospital of the State Committee for Defense Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The state committee confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

They all are examined for symptoms of coronavirus.

«As of today, 26 people are in the hospital, 18 of them will be discharged the other day. In total, we are ready to provide 75 beds. As for the military personnel, they can undergo treatment at any civilian medical institution,» the committee informed.

Recall, 18 Kyrgyzstanis were delivered to Bishkek from Nur-Sultan by a special flight on February 2. They arrived in the capital of the neighboring state with the assistance of the Kazakh side.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market.