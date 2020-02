Zina Asankozhoeva was dismissed from the post of Plenipotentiary Representative of Kyrgyzstan in the Commission on Economic Issues at the CIS Economic Council. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree today.

Recall, before the post in the CIS Economic Council, Zina Asankozhoeva headed the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

The ex-Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aigul Ryskulova will take the vacant place.