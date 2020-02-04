18:10
Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place at tournament in Iran

Kyrgyzstani Bekdoolot Rasulbekov took the 1st place at the Fajr Cup International Weightlifting Tournament. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament takes place on February 1-5 in Rasht (Iran). Kyrgyz weightlifter competed in the weight category of 96 kilograms. He mastered 165 kilograms in a snatch, and 206 kilograms in clean and jerk. The result of two exercises allowed him to become a champion.
link: https://24.kg/english/142590/
views: 76
