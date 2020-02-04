19:43
Activists ask to impose moratorium on development of placer deposits

Development of placer gold deposits causes great environmental damage. Gamal Soronkulov, field mobilizer of Muras Kyimyly NGO, said at the presentation of the Institute of Environmental Solutions Public Foundation.

According to him, at least 158 ​​licenses for development of mineral resources have been issued in Chatkal district alone, and most of them — for gold mining.

«Chatkal valley is literally golden valley. Placer gold, unfortunately, sank in the rivers; floodplain forests, flora, and fauna of the region are destroyed during its mining. Development brings absolute harm to the environment, especially since it all leaves the country,» Gamal Soronkulov said.

Activists have been asking the authorities to impose a moratorium on development of such deposits not for the first year. In particular, it is about the gorge of Kasansai river, which is almost dotted with placer gold deposits.

Only one site is reclaimed. This leads to a change in the riverbed that is unacceptable. The Water Code does not live there because its norms are not respected.

Gamal Soronkulov

Gamal Soronkulov added that he did not oppose the development of ore deposits, but on condition of compliance with all the necessary environmental standards by the companies.
