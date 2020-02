Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov was appointed an Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Greece and Montenegro. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation and Armenia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov was appointed an Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Greece and Montenegro concurrently with a residence in Moscow city.