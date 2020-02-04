Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 426 people

At least 426 people died from the new coronavirus in China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At the same time, the number of recovered is increasing — 644 people. The number of confirmed cases of the disease is growing — 20,588 cases have been registered.

Most of the infected are in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. At least 13,522 cases of the infection have been registered there along with 414 dead and 396 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were recorded is also increasing. Up to date, 188 cases in 26 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Japan (20), Thailand (19), Singapore (18), Hong Kong (15), South Korea (15), Australia (12), Germany (12), USA (11) and Taiwan (10).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.