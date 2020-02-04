13:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 426 people

At least 426 people died from the new coronavirus in China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At the same time, the number of recovered is increasing — 644 people. The number of confirmed cases of the disease is growing — 20,588 cases have been registered.

Most of the infected are in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. At least 13,522 cases of the infection have been registered there along with 414 dead and 396 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were recorded is also increasing. Up to date, 188 cases in 26 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Japan (20), Thailand (19), Singapore (18), Hong Kong (15), South Korea (15), Australia (12), Germany (12), USA (11) and Taiwan (10).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/142545/
views: 55
Print
Related
Major championships canceled in Asia due to coronavirus
President thanks Kazakh authorities for return of Kyrgyzstanis from Wuhan
Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to get additional 30 mln soms due to coronavirus
Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms
New virus in China: Temporary hospital built in Wuhan for 10 days
Russia to provide EAEU, CIS countries with test systems to diagnose coronavirus
Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan supports flash mob against coronavirus
Number of victims of new coronavirus in China increasing
New virus in China: 18 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Wuhan
Popular
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
4 February, Tuesday
13:18
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 426 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 426 p...
13:00
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
12:51
Major championships canceled in Asia due to coronavirus
12:33
Over 70 people suffer from company promising to employ them in Poland
12:18
Elections 2020: Deputies intend to lower electoral threshold to 7 percent