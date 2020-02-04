08:59
Volunteers from Kyrgyzstan to be able to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

Volunteers from Kyrgyzstan will be able to take part in the Victory Parade and the Immortal Regiment march in Moscow (Russia). Head of the Victory Volunteers movement (Russia) Olga Amelchenkova told about it during a video conference.

She recalled that the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be marked this year and volunteers can take part in the events.

«We plan to train more than 1,000 volunteers from more than 45 countries,» Olga Amelchenkova said.

According to her, anyone can become a volunteer, it is enough to register on the portal volonterypobedy.rf, choose a direction of interest and undergo online training.

«The training program is divided into three blocks: in the first, we will tell you who the volunteer is, the second is devoted to studying the history of the Great Patriotic and the World War II, restoring the history of a family, where you can find out information about the heroes of your family. And the third is what skills a volunteer should have in organizing various events,» Olga Amelchenkova told.

She added that a contest was launched among volunteers to accompany the Victory Day parade and the Immortal Regiment march, which will be held on May 9 in Moscow.

«The contest entered the international level this year. To participate, you have to fill out an application on the website and complete the task,» the head of Victory Volunteers movement said.

She stated that the movement chose a slogan #netolko9maya (not only on May 9.)

«The most important thing is that assistance to war veterans must always be provided, whether it be a simple conversation, material or moral support,» Olga Amelchenkova said.
