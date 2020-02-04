President thanks Kazakh authorities for return of Kyrgyzstanis from Wuhan

A telephone conversation took place the day before between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the head of state, Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the assistance in returning citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic from the Chinese Wuhan city to Bishkek.

The Presidents discussed promising issues of bilateral cooperation and outlined plans for the near future.

Earlier, 18 Kyrgyzstanis have been delivered to Bishkek from Nur-Sultan by special flight. They arrived in the capital of the neighboring state with the assistance of the Kazakh side.