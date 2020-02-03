Kyrgyzstan changes form of single tax return

A new form of the single tax return was introduced in Kyrgyzstan since February 1, 2020. The State Tax Service reported.

According to it, the single tax return is supplemented by appendix in which taxpayers will indicate the objects of taxation and estimates of property tax and land tax for the current tax year. This is done after the advisory property tax estimate was canceled last year.

«Declarants who submitted a tax return before the entry into force of this resolution, that is, before February 1, are not required to submit the revised one. Forms of the tax return and the procedure for filling them out, taking into account the changes, are available on the official website of the Tax Service in «Tax Report Forms» section,» the statement says.