19:14
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan changes form of single tax return

A new form of the single tax return was introduced in Kyrgyzstan since February 1, 2020. The State Tax Service reported.

According to it, the single tax return is supplemented by appendix in which taxpayers will indicate the objects of taxation and estimates of property tax and land tax for the current tax year. This is done after the advisory property tax estimate was canceled last year.

«Declarants who submitted a tax return before the entry into force of this resolution, that is, before February 1, are not required to submit the revised one. Forms of the tax return and the procedure for filling them out, taking into account the changes, are available on the official website of the Tax Service in «Tax Report Forms» section,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/142475/
views: 79
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan starts accepting single tax returns for 2019
Income of Osmonbek Artykbaev's relatives amounts to over 28 million in 2018
Results of declaration campaign: How much Atambayev’s associates earn
146,000 Kyrgyz taxpayers submit reports in electronic form in 2019
Kyrgyzstan starts accepting single tax return
About 23,552 Kyrgyz officials submit their income declarations
No official, deputy files tax return in Kyrgyzstan
Filing of tax return for 2017 starts in Kyrgyzstan
56,400 taxpayers of Kyrgyzstan submit tax return
Popular
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
3 February, Monday
17:46
Kyrgyzstan changes form of single tax return Kyrgyzstan changes form of single tax return
16:38
Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus
16:21
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to get additional 30 mln soms due to coronavirus
16:03
Judge of Kara-Kul City Court suspended from office
15:50
Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan