New virus in China: Temporary hospital built in Wuhan for 10 days

China built a temporary hospital in Wuhan (Hubei province) for 10 days to deal with the pneumonia epidemic caused by a new type of coronavirus. Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the agency, the Huoshenshan hospital was commissioned the day before.

«Treatment of patients in the new hospital was entrusted to 1,400 military doctors. Construction of the Huoshenshan hospital for 1,000 patients started on January 23,» Xinhua news agency noted.

The number of deaths from a new coronavirus in China has reached 362. The number of patients with 2019-nCoV pneumonia in the PRC has increased to 17,205 people.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of the infection was animals that were sold on the local market.
