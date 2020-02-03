New virus in China: Temporary hospital built in Wuhan for 10 days

China built a temporary hospital in Wuhan (Hubei province) for 10 days to deal with the pneumonia epidemic caused by a new type of coronavirus. Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the agency, the Huoshenshan hospital was commissioned the day before.
The number of deaths from a new coronavirus in China has reached 362. The number of patients with 2019-nCoV pneumonia in the PRC has increased to 17,205 people.
The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of the infection was animals that were sold on the local market.