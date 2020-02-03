Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan supports flash mob against coronavirus

Young activists announced on social media a flash mob of solidarity in the fight against coronavirus. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan, headed by Azamat Zhamankulov, supported the idea, despite the fact that experts and virologists in all countries advise to temporarily limit contacts and, if possible, not to visit public places.
The activist also said that a flash mob with a similar idea was held today at some universities of the country.
Doctors strongly advise to avoid crowded places within the fight against the spread of coronavirus. The number of deaths in China has reached 362 people.
Only on Sunday, 2,829 new cases of the disease were registered in China. On February 1, the Kyrgyzstan’s Government decided to temporarily close the border with China.