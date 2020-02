Head of Oktyabrsky rural district was detained for bribe extortion. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The head of the rural district extorted 400,000 soms from a businessman. In return, he promised not to terminate a lease agreement for sand and gravel quarry. The official was caught red-handed when getting 350,000 soms. Court chose a preventive measure in form of detention in the pretrial detention center No. 1 in Bishkek for him.