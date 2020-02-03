Land rent for Russian airbase Kant in Kyrgyzstan to reach $ 4.8 million

Rental payment for the territory of the United Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan will be $ 4.8 million. Russian media report.

A protocol amending and supplementing the Agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the status and conditions of a military base in Kant town, which the State Duma plans to ratify in February 2020, contains such figures.

The rental payment was revised upwards after a joint inventory, which revealed an excess of the area occupied by the Russian military facility by 58.32 hectares.

The costs will be financed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation within the framework of the annual budgetary appropriations.

The protocol also eliminates the contradictions between the laws of the two countries regarding the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, which will enable inclusion of the corresponding unit in the United Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan.

The amendments also determine the procedure for access of citizens of the republic to the Kant airfield, which is leased by the Russian Armed Forces for transportation by Kyrgyz aircraft.

Earlier it was reported that in order to increase the territory of the Kant airbase, land plots around the military base have been bought out. Representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic informed about it.