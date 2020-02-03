13:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Land rent for Russian airbase Kant in Kyrgyzstan to reach $ 4.8 million

Rental payment for the territory of the United Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan will be $ 4.8 million. Russian media report.

A protocol amending and supplementing the Agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the status and conditions of a military base in Kant town, which the State Duma plans to ratify in February 2020, contains such figures.

The rental payment was revised upwards after a joint inventory, which revealed an excess of the area occupied by the Russian military facility by 58.32 hectares.

The costs will be financed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation within the framework of the annual budgetary appropriations.

The protocol also eliminates the contradictions between the laws of the two countries regarding the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, which will enable inclusion of the corresponding unit in the United Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan.

The amendments also determine the procedure for access of citizens of the republic to the Kant airfield, which is leased by the Russian Armed Forces for transportation by Kyrgyz aircraft.

Earlier it was reported that in order to increase the territory of the Kant airbase, land plots around the military base have been bought out. Representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic informed about it.
link: https://24.kg/english/142415/
views: 94
Print
Related
New armored cars with machine guns delivered to Kant airbase
Kant airbase to be supplied with latest modernized attack aircraft
Russian pilots from Kant airbase conduct exercises in mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Jam for cadets sent from Kyrgyzstan to Russia by military aircraft
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Case on traffic accident involving soldier of Kant airbase sent to court
Russian Su-25 attack planes rehearse strikes at targets in Kyrgyzstan
Kant airbase to host Days of National Cuisine on New Year's holidays
Anti-terror units repel attack of imaginary terrorists at Kant airbase
Russian Su-25 aircraft destroy ‘enemy’ in mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
3 February, Monday
12:14
Koi-Tash events: Two more suspects enter into plea bargain Koi-Tash events: Two more suspects enter into plea barg...
11:55
Head of rural district in Chui region detained for bribe extortion
11:48
Land rent for Russian airbase Kant in Kyrgyzstan to reach $ 4.8 million
11:15
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts
11:10
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2020