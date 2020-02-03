Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 304 people

At least 304 people died from a new coronavirus in China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say. China’s state television confirms the data.

Other 45 people died during the day, all of them from Hubei province — the epicenter of the outbreak of the new virus. In addition, 2,590 new cases of the infection have been detected during a day. The total number of cases, according to the latest data, is 14,380 people.

The spread of the virus led to the mass evacuation of foreign citizens from China. About two dozen countries have registered cases of the virus. These are mainly people who recently visited the central Hubei province.

Government of Kyrgyzstan decided to temporarily close the border with China.