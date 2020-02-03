10:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 304 people

At least 304 people died from a new coronavirus in China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say. China’s state television confirms the data.

Other 45 people died during the day, all of them from Hubei province — the epicenter of the outbreak of the new virus. In addition, 2,590 new cases of the infection have been detected during a day. The total number of cases, according to the latest data, is 14,380 people.

The spread of the virus led to the mass evacuation of foreign citizens from China. About two dozen countries have registered cases of the virus. These are mainly people who recently visited the central Hubei province.

Government of Kyrgyzstan decided to temporarily close the border with China.
link: https://24.kg/english/142373/
views: 58
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan closes state border with China
Apple closes all stores in China due to coronavirus
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
Two cases of coronavirus registered in Russia
Foreign Ministry works out options for evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from China
Border with China still closed
WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global public-health emergency
Foreign Ministry considers evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from Wuhan
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
42 people arrive from China in Kyrgyzstan, 3 more quarantined
Popular
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
3 February, Monday
09:56
Bird flu outbreak registered in China Bird flu outbreak registered in China
09:40
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 304 people
09:27
Kyrgyzstan closes state border with China
09:10
Apple closes all stores in China due to coronavirus
08:43
Kyrgyzstan starts accepting applications for Ak Ilbirs National Film Award
2 February, Sunday
13:05
Lukas Chenaf surprised by endurance of the Kyrgyz and polluted air in Bishkek
1 February, Saturday
16:25
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
16:16
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
15:47
Kyrgyzstanis win gold and silver at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in UAE
15:41
Ex-director of Judicial Department at Supreme Court arrested in Bishkek