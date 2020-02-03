Apple closes all stores in China due to coronavirus

Apple closed all its stores in mainland China until February 9 due to the epidemiological situation. RIA Novosti reported with reference to the statement of the company.

When trying to find a store on Apple’s official Chinese website, a message appears: «Due to the public health situation and preventive measures, Apple stores are temporarily closed until February 9.»

According to the latest data, 259 people became victims of coronavirus in China, about 11,700 were infected, 243 were discharged. More than 100 people fell ill outside of China. WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency.