Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people

At least 259 people have died from the new coronavirus in China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At the same time, the number of people who recovered from the virus is also increasing — 252 people. The number of confirmed cases of the disease continues to grow — 11,374 cases have been registered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were recorded 7,153 cases of the virus and 249 dead.

The number of countries where coronavirus was registered is also increasing. At the moment, the disease was not detected only in Africa and South America. There are also no confirmed cases in Kyrgyzstan.

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of the virus were animals that were sold on the local market.
