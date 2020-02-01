Foreign Ministry works out options for evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is working out various options for evacuation of its citizens from China, in particular from Wuhan. The Foreign Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, more than 4,000 students from Kyrgyzstan are currently studying at higher educational institutions of China.

«Taking into account the winter vacations, some of them left for Kyrgyzstan during January 2020, traveled to other cities in China and other countries, some of them stay in China. The Embassy confirmed the stay of 606 citizens of Kyrgyzstan in China. According to unofficial data, 209 of them returned to Kyrgyzstan,» the Foreign Ministry said.

There are 19 Kyrgyzstanis in Wuhan.

«Due to the movements of citizens, their number in China is changing every day. More than 100 appeals from our compatriots are received by diplomatic services of the Foreign Ministry per day,» the Foreign Ministry said.

Kyrgyzstanis study in 50 different cities of China.