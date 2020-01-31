13:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths

Number of people recovered from a new coronavirus in China over the past 24 hours for the first time exceeded the number of deaths. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

So, the number of deaths from the virus for a day grew by one person only. Up to date, 171 deaths have been registered. The number of recovered reached 187 people.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease continues to grow — 8,236.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei, where the spread of the virus began. There have been recorded 4,903 cases of the virus, 162 dead and 90 recovered.

At least 112 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China: in Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, Macau, Malaysia, France, the USA, Germany, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Finland, Nepal and in Sri Lanka.

Data on distribution of the coronavirus are presented as of 21:00 on January 30, 2020 (8:00 on January 31 Bishkek time).

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.
link: https://24.kg/english/142197/
views: 118
Print
Related
42 people arrive from China in Kyrgyzstan, 3 more quarantined
WHO to repeatedly assess global danger of coronavirus
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 170 people
Number of coronavirus cases in China overtakes SARS
Six more students arrived from China quarantined
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus in China: Deputy offers to bring Kyrgyz students out of Wuhan
Arrived from China students have no coronavirus symptoms
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 131 people
Arrived from China students sent to Issyk-Ata hospital
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
31 January, Friday
11:55
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds...
11:37
42 people arrive from China in Kyrgyzstan, 3 more quarantined
10:50
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 12 times in Ak-Orgo area
10:43
Financial assistance can be rendered to wounded snow leopard
10:23
Soldier of internal troops of Interior Ministry hangs himself
30 January, Thursday
18:11
National Bank to smooth out sharp fluctuations in exchange rate in 2020
17:53
Kyrgyz military to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow