Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths

Number of people recovered from a new coronavirus in China over the past 24 hours for the first time exceeded the number of deaths. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

So, the number of deaths from the virus for a day grew by one person only. Up to date, 171 deaths have been registered. The number of recovered reached 187 people.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease continues to grow — 8,236.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei, where the spread of the virus began. There have been recorded 4,903 cases of the virus, 162 dead and 90 recovered.

At least 112 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China: in Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, Macau, Malaysia, France, the USA, Germany, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Finland, Nepal and in Sri Lanka.

Data on distribution of the coronavirus are presented as of 21:00 on January 30, 2020 (8:00 on January 31 Bishkek time).

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.