105 million soms to be spent on overhaul of schools, kindergartens in Bishkek

At least 105 million soms are planned for overhaul of Bishkek’s schools and kindergartens in the city budget for 2020. Vice Mayor of Bishkek Ulanbek Azygaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, formation of itemized list of educational facilities for major repairs is nearing completion.

«It is necessary to replace windows at some facilities, somewhere roof, plumbing, heating system, to whitewash, paint. All these works are planned under capital repairs item,» he said.

At least 112.7 million soms have been allocated for overhaul in 2019. They have been distributed among 54 schools and kindergartens.