10:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

105 million soms to be spent on overhaul of schools, kindergartens in Bishkek

At least 105 million soms are planned for overhaul of Bishkek’s schools and kindergartens in the city budget for 2020. Vice Mayor of Bishkek Ulanbek Azygaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, formation of itemized list of educational facilities for major repairs is nearing completion.

«It is necessary to replace windows at some facilities, somewhere roof, plumbing, heating system, to whitewash, paint. All these works are planned under capital repairs item,» he said.

At least 112.7 million soms have been allocated for overhaul in 2019. They have been distributed among 54 schools and kindergartens.
link: https://24.kg/english/142158/
views: 51
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to repair dilapidated schools in 2020
Prime Minister promises no dilapidated schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
Non-governmental foundations at schools may be closed
More than a half of Bishkek schools built 70 years ago
At least 60 percent of schools in Bishkek built over 50 years ago
Children taught in shipping containers in one of villages in Naryn region
16 schools in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan
Over 60 percent of Bishkek schools built half a century ago
2,265 secondary schools work in Kyrgyzstan
All schools of Kyrgyzstan have to be connected to Internet by June 1, 2019
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
31 January, Friday
10:06
Representatives of business associations oppose bill on NGOs Representatives of business associations oppose bill on...
09:32
Severelectro to disconnect debtors in Bishkek city on February 3
09:22
105 million soms to be spent on overhaul of schools, kindergartens in Bishkek
30 January, Thursday
18:11
National Bank to smooth out sharp fluctuations in exchange rate in 2020
17:53
Kyrgyz military to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
17:43
Kyrgyzstan has no database of children involved in worst forms of labor
17:28
Suspect in rape of 9-year-old girl wanted in Nooken district
17:07
Electronic ticketing: Payment of fares to become completely non-cash in March