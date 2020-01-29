Deputy asks PM to solve problem of heavy trucks on Kazakhstan’s border

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Arapbaev asks the Head of Government to solve the problems of exporters. He stated this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to the deputy, having joined the Eurasian Economic Union, Kyrgyzstan entered not the multi-million-dollar market, as it was promised, but several mafia structures that dictate their conditions.

Related news About 140 trucks stand in line at border with Kazakhstan

«Five years have passed since we entered the EAEU. But all the efforts of our state contribute to the enrichment of the tax authorities and customs officers of Kazakhstan. Kyrgyz entrepreneurs are forced to pay for each heavy truck from $ 500 to $ 5,000, depending on the product, when crossing the border. We were told that great opportunities are opening up for the Kyrgyz Republic. However, in reality, we are working for the mafia structures of the neighboring country,» Azamat Arapbaev said.

A large accumulation of freight transport is repeatedly observed on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. According to the State Border Service, the reason for it is additional inspections of trucks by representatives of the Kazakhstan’s Revenue Committee in Kazakhstan.