Deputy asks PM to solve problem of heavy trucks on Kazakhstan’s border

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Arapbaev asks the Head of Government to solve the problems of exporters. He stated this today at a meeting of the Parliament.
According to the deputy, having joined the Eurasian Economic Union, Kyrgyzstan entered not the multi-million-dollar market, as it was promised, but several mafia structures that dictate their conditions.
A large accumulation of freight transport is repeatedly observed on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. According to the State Border Service, the reason for it is additional inspections of trucks by representatives of the Kazakhstan’s Revenue Committee in Kazakhstan.