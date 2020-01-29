Coronavirus in China: Deputy offers to bring Kyrgyz students out of Wuhan

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan must be brought out of the Chinese Wuhan city. Deputy Bakyt Torobaev made a proposal to the Government of Kyrgyzstan at a parliament meeting today.

He contacted students from the Kyrgyz Republic in Wuhan. According to him, students ask for help to leave the city and return home, if the quarantine period is extended.

«Neighboring states are going to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan. We need to get in touch with our neighbors and take the citizens out together. Students are concerned that isolation period may be extended. In this case, they won’t even have money for food,» the deputy said.

Bakyt Torobaev also asks the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to help Kyrgyzstanis leaving China through Russia and Kazakhstan.

Related news Arrived from China students have no coronavirus symptoms

«Employees of embassies and consulates should meet them at the airport and help,» he added.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.

Earlier, six students studying in Urumqi arrived in Kyrgyzstan through Ak-Zhol checkpoint. They arrived by road transport through Khorgos checkpoint in Kazakhstan. They were met by doctors at the border and, for the purpose of prevention, were placed in isolated wards of the Issyk-Ata Territorial Hospital.