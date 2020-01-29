14:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Coronavirus in China: Deputy offers to bring Kyrgyz students out of Wuhan

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan must be brought out of the Chinese Wuhan city. Deputy Bakyt Torobaev made a proposal to the Government of Kyrgyzstan at a parliament meeting today.

He contacted students from the Kyrgyz Republic in Wuhan. According to him, students ask for help to leave the city and return home, if the quarantine period is extended.

«Neighboring states are going to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan. We need to get in touch with our neighbors and take the citizens out together. Students are concerned that isolation period may be extended. In this case, they won’t even have money for food,» the deputy said.

Bakyt Torobaev also asks the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to help Kyrgyzstanis leaving China through Russia and Kazakhstan.

Related news
Arrived from China students have no coronavirus symptoms
«Employees of embassies and consulates should meet them at the airport and help,» he added.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.

Earlier, six students studying in Urumqi arrived in Kyrgyzstan through Ak-Zhol checkpoint. They arrived by road transport through Khorgos checkpoint in Kazakhstan. They were met by doctors at the border and, for the purpose of prevention, were placed in isolated wards of the Issyk-Ata Territorial Hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/141947/
views: 81
Print
Related
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
Arrived from China students have no coronavirus symptoms
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 131 people
Arrived from China students sent to Issyk-Ata hospital
Kyrgyzstan exports 14 tons of gold to China in 2019
Arrived from China Kyrgyz students quarantined
Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
New virus in China: Scientists develop online map to track situation
New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
29 January, Wednesday
13:57
Two-year-old boy dies from beating in Suzak Two-year-old boy dies from beating in Suzak
13:49
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
13:37
Unknown women try to disrupt human rights defenders’ forum in Bishkek
13:24
Man killed by hit-and-run drunk driver
13:03
Man dies in fire in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan