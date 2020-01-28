19:52
Fugitive ex-SRS official Nasirbek Almamatov put on Interpol’s wanted list

Former head of the Bishkek City Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers’ Staff of the State Registration Service Nasirbek Almamatov was put on the Interpol’s wanted list. The Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek told 24.kg news agency.

Nasirbek Almamatov was also put on the interstate wanted list in the CIS countries.

Recall, Nasirbek Almamatov was detained on November 2, 2018. He was accused of creating a stable corruption scheme for collection of illegal fees from citizens of Kyrgyzstan during registration and re-registration of vehicles, as well as from students of driving schools when passing exams for obtaining driver’s licenses.

In March 2019, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek sentenced Nasirbek Almamatov to 12.5 years in prison. The second instance commuted the sentence: the prison term was replaced with a fine of 3.3 million soms. The convict was released from custody in the courtroom.

At the end of October last year, the Supreme Court overturned the decision of the second instance court, but Nasirbek Almamatov has managed to flee the country. Following a meeting of the Security Council, the state prosecutor in the case Belek Ryskulov was dismissed.
