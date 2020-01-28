16:48
SCNS intends to toughen punishment for participation in armed conflicts abroad

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan proposes to toughen punishment for citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who took part in armed conflicts in foreign countries or underwent special training in terrorist camps. The relevant amendments to the Criminal Code have been submitted for public discussion.

As background statement says, according to the new version, this crime belongs to the category of less serious ones and is punishable by 2.5-5 years in prison. In addition, parole, probationary supervision without isolation and imprisonment may be applied for it, which will allow a person, who has undergone terrorist training abroad, to remain at large and realize criminal intent.

This crime was classified as a serious one in the previous Code. The SCNS noted that this article was similar to «Mercenary activities,» for which a more severe punishment is provided due to the special gravity of the crime.

«Participation of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic in armed conflict or military operations on the territory of a foreign state or undergoing terrorist training outside the Kyrgyz Republic poses not less, if not higher, danger to the national security of the Kyrgyz Republic than mercenary activities. This is due to the fact that a mercenary is fighting for material reward, while participants of armed conflicts have direct or indirect plans to commit acts of terrorism in other countries and / or, in particular in the Kyrgyz Republic due to the failure to recognize foundations of the existing constitutional system of the Kyrgyz Republic. This is confirmed by the available materials on the radical ideologies of terrorist organizations banned in the Kyrgyz Republic (Islamic State, Jabhat al-Nusra, Jannat Oshiglari, Jamaat Tawhid wa Jihod, Katiba imam al-Bukhari, Union of Islamic Jihad, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and others),» the document says.

The state committee believes that if the punishment is not toughened, the people, who have undergone terrorist training, will be able to return to the Kyrgyz Republic, using the possibility of probationary supervision as a less serious crime.

At the same time, toughened criminal liability will be a deterrent to departure and participation of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in armed conflicts or military operations in foreign countries or undergoing terrorist training.

The bill proposes to punish for participation in an armed conflict or military operations on the territory of a foreign state by imprisonment for a term from 5 to 7.5 years.
