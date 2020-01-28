Kyrgyzstan to spend 456 mln soms on creation of patrol police throughout country

The Central Traffic Safety Department plans to spend 456 million soms on creation of patrol police in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Head of the Central Traffic Safety Department, Nur Satybaldiev, told at a press conference.

According to him, up to date, the corresponding government project is only being developed.

«Introduction of the Patrol Police Service will cost 456 million soms. Initially, it is planned to open a department in the southern capital — Osh and in the centers of the regions of Kyrgyzstan,» Satybaldiev said.

Recall, Patrol Police Service project has so far been launched only in the capital. The patrol police officially began its work in Bishkek on October 31, 2019. Opening of the command center took place with participation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. As of today, 454 employees work for the service, other 202 candidates are trained.