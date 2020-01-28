15:16
Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China

Import of any agricultural products from China into Kyrgyzstan was suspended until February 1, 2020. The cause is an outbreak of coronavirus in China. Director of the Plant Quarantine Department of Kyrgyzstan, Ilichbek Marsbek uulu, announced at a press conference today.

According to him, an analysis is currently underway. «If the complete ban on the import of certain products is introduced and this affects the food market, the Ministry of Agriculture will find other alternatives for import of products into Kyrgyzstan,» Ilichbek Marsbek uulu said.

Agricultural producers reportedly exported their products for a total of 17,822 billion soms in 2019. Compared with 2018, this is 26.4 percent more.

«The livestock, crop, food and processing industries’ products were export. The products were shipped to 75 countries of the world, including Turkey, China, Serbia, Lithuania and Bulgaria,» the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Amangeldi Isaev added.
link: https://24.kg/english/141832/
