Seven traffic accidents involving patrol police cars occur in Bishkek

Seven traffic accidents occurred with participation of vehicles of the Department of the Patrol Police Service during three months of its work in Bishkek. Deputy Head of the Central Traffic Safety Department, Nur Satybaldiev, told today at a press conference.

According to him, only two cases occurred through the fault of the patrol police. The rest is the responsibility of other drivers.

«It happens when the police hurry to a call and can hit other cars a little; it mainly happens at intersections. We acknowledge that our employees are to blame in two cases. The Central Traffic Safety Department restores the service vehicles, however, all the expenses will be covered at the expense of salaries of the employees responsible for the traffic accidents,» Nur Satybaldiev said.

Recall, traffic accident involving a patrol police car occurred in Bishkek on January 6.